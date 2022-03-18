Evedo Price Reaches $0.0503 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $737,317.77 and $459,108.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

