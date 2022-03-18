Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.