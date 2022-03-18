EvenCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $38,679.17 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,679.17 and approximately $128,869.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00277121 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01239105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003262 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

