Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 29,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 753,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eventbrite by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,253 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Eventbrite by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

