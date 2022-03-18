Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.
LEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lennar by 602.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 193.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lennar by 370.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
