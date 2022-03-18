Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lennar by 602.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 193.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lennar by 370.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.