EvidenZ (BCDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

