Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE EIF opened at C$40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.03. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.24 and a one year high of C$47.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

