ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 1-Day Volume Hits $561.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $315,050.34 and approximately $561.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

