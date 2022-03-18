Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,323,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

