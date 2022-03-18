ExlService (EXLS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/4/2022 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “
- 3/1/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.
- 2/28/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.
- 2/25/2022 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $136.40 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ExlService (EXLS)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.