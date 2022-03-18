ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Buys $171,818.52 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 460,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $146.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ExlService by 151.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ExlService by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.