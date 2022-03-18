F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CRO Sells $1,335,000.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 1,686,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,492. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in F45 Training by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in F45 Training by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
