Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to post $10.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,688. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

