Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.77. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,307,961 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 2.02.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

