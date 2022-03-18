Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.77. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,307,961 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 2.02.
About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)
