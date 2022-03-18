Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,279,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,032,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.