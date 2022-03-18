FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $227.98, but opened at $220.22. FedEx shares last traded at $222.07, with a volume of 10,241 shares changing hands.

The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.49.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

