Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 1,870 ($24.32) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,353.33.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

