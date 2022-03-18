Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,787 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $117.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

