Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $12.16. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

