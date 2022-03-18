Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $19.95. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 93,813 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.