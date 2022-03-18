Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Shares Up 21.9%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 93,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 54,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$103.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

