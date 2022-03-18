Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Shares Up 21.9%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRPGet Rating) shares shot up 21.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 93,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 54,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$103.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.

Field Trip Health Company Profile (TSE:FTRP)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

