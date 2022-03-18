Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.46 and traded as high as C$10.57. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 242,769 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

