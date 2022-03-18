Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.46 and traded as high as C$10.57. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 242,769 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

