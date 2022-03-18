Financial Analysis: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00%

BlueCity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlueCity and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33

BlueCity currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.39%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than SciPlay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.32 -$34.00 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 2.76 $20.90 million $0.78 16.73

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Summary

SciPlay beats BlueCity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

