Financial Contrast: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $744.60 million 2.07 $5.20 million $0.10 325.03 Cadre $427.29 million 2.02 N/A N/A N/A

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avanos Medical and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 0.70% 4.40% 3.42% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Cadre on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

