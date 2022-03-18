Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.99

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.99 and traded as high as $39.10. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 79,895,290 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
