Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.99

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.99 and traded as high as $39.10. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 79,895,290 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 127,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

