First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.44. First Capital shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 3,042 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.