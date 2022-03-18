First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$16.29 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.11.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

