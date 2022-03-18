First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $17.15. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 12,408 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

