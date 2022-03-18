First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Chairman Sells $30,802.40 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FGBI stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 53,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

