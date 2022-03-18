First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,412. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

