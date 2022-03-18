First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.82

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.82 and traded as low as $40.45. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 38,144 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $832.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.