First PREMIER Bank Buys 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36.

