First PREMIER Bank Buys New Stake in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 832,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000. SAB Biotherapeutics comprises about 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 1.92% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at 1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.98. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 1.72 and a fifty-two week high of 12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

