First PREMIER Bank Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

