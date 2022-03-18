First PREMIER Bank Purchases 392 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $397.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

