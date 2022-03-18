First PREMIER Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

