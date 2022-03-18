First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.