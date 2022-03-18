First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 78,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 108,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.