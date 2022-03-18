First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.88. 30,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 81,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.