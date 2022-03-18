First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.39. 7,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 4,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.