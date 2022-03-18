First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

