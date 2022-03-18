First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $52.16. 67,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 74,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

