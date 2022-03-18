First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.98

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.98 and traded as high as $26.67. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 509,304 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,655,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,899,000 after buying an additional 99,531 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,022,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares during the period.

