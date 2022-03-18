First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Cut by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.00 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

