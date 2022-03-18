Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

