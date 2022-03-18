Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

