Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.99. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 2,223,113 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a current ratio of 24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.