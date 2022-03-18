FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

