Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLGZY. Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

FLGZY stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

