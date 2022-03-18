Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UZAPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of UZAPF remained flat at $$170.88 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.